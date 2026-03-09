Walkie-talkies replace mobiles at Jateswar High School after govt restriction

Alipurduar: In an innovative move to maintain smooth communication within the campus, following restrictions on mobile phone usage, Jateswar High School in Alipurduar has introduced walkie-talkie devices for teachers and staff members.



Recently, the State School Education Department imposed strict restrictions on the use of mobile phones by teachers during school hours in government schools. The directive created practical difficulties for many institutions in maintaining coordination and managing daily academic activities.

To address this challenge, Jateswar High School has adopted an alternative communication system by introducing modern walkie-talkie devices. The initiative aims to ensure seamless coordination among teachers and staff while complying with the department’s directive.

The school, which offers classes from Grade V to Grade XII, has around 2,000 students. Managing such a large institution requires constant communication among the 32 teachers and five non-teaching staff members, including the head of the institution. Until recently, this coordination was largely maintained through mobile phones.

However, after the restrictions came into effect, the school authorities decided to adopt a new communication technology to avoid any complications while maintaining operational efficiency. At present, four walkie-talkie devices have been introduced on campus. The school authorities have set a target to provide walkie-talkies to all teachers and non-teaching staff members within the current academic year. According to them, the system has already made communication within the campus much easier.

Teacher-in-Charge Amit Kumar Dutta said: “An educational institution can never ignore the directives of higher authorities. As teachers, we are bound to follow those instructions. For some time, we had been searching for an alternative way to maintain coordination without relying on mobile phones. Finally, we decided to introduce walkie-talkie devices and gradually extend them to all staff members.”