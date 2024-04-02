Waiver scheme: Transport dept earns Rs 156 crore

Kolkata: The Transport department has earned Rs 156 crore through the ‘Waiver Scheme 2023-24’ that offered 100 per cent waiver of penalty accrued on taxes due till December 31, 2023. Over 2.27 lakh vehicle owners availed the scheme that ended on March 31, 2024 (Sunday).



The state has also offered waiver of additional fees for not obtaining CF (Certificate of Fitness) in due time and waiver of penalty on delayed renewal/ issuance of permit 100 per cent if paid between January 1 to January 30, 2024 and 80 per cent if paid between January 31, 2024 to March 31, 2024.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conceptualised this to provide relief to vehicle owners with huge outstanding dues for not conducting fitness tests for years or for non- renewal of permit. About 2,27,662 people availed benefits of this scheme,” state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

As per Transport department estimates, around 12.5 lakh vehicles had tax pending or did not obtain CF in due time or didn’t renew their permit. Out of the 12.5 lakh vehicles that can avail the waiver scheme, goods vehicles account for 35 per cent.

The Transport department had set up counters in the district level as well as online facilities for paying of taxes, issuance of CF or renewal of permit. The scheme was widely advertised.