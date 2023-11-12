Wait over: Now, apply for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme around the year

Kolkata: Women interested in availing the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will no longer have to wait for the next edition of ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at Doorstep) to apply.



The state government has now started accepting applications for the scheme throughout the year. Any woman who has attained 25 years of age can apply for availing the facilities under Lakshmir Bhandar.

Residents of rural areas can visit the nearest BDO office for an application form, fill it up and deposit it in the same place. In the case of urban areas, they can visit the SDO office for the same. The residents of Kolkata can visit the office of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and apply for the facility.

All applications received in Duare Sarkar camps are verified and if found to be genuine, direct benefit transfer (DBT) is made to the concerned beneficiary’s bank account. Now, with the application window open around the year, the transfer of money to the beneficiary’s account will progress along with the receipt of applications and verification.

“The facility of accepting applications for Lakshmir Bhandar has been extended all through the year to fast track the process of extending benefits under this scheme,” a senior official of state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare said.

The state is examining the feasibility of online service for accepting Lakshmir Bhandar applications in the days to come, the official added.

Presently over 1.98 crore women in the state are getting benefits of the scheme. Another 9.5 lakh women are eligible for the benefits under the scheme after verification of the applications received in the last edition of Duare Sarkar held in September 2023.

So, with the addition of these new beneficiaries, the total number will cross 2.07 crore. A beneficiary from the general category gets Rs 500 and women from the SC/ST category receive Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme.

The social security scheme Lakshmir Bhandar was introduced just four months after the Trinamool Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retained power in the state after a landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The state has undertaken a study by Pratichi Trust on the effect of Lakshmir Bhandar on women. The report is expected soon.