Wait over: Higher Secondary results set to be declared on May 7

Kolkata: The results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations 2025 will be declared on May 7, announced the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday.

WBCHSE will announce the results through a press conference at 12:30 pm at Vidyasagar Bhavan, the Council’s headquarters in Salt Lake. From 2 pm onwards, students will be able to view and download their results from various websites and apps, including https://result.wb.gov.in, https://results.digilocker.gov.in, and the WBCHSE Results app available on the Google Play Store.

This year, approximately 509,000 students registered for the HS exams, which were conducted across 2,089 exam centres. The exams began on March 3 and concluded on March 18, with results being announced on the 50th day after the completion of the exams. Notably, this was the final HS examination under the annual system, with future batches set to follow a semester-based system starting from the 2025-2026 academic year.

While students can view their results online on May 7, they will have to wait another day for the hardcopies of marksheets and pass certificates. These will be distributed to schools on May 8 from 10 am at 55 distribution centres. The WBCHSE has instructed school authorities to ensure the distribution of these documents to students on the same day.

In addition, the results of this year’s Madhyamik exams will be announced on May 2. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results through a press conference at 9 am, and students will be able to view their results online from 9:45 am. The following day, on May 3, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) will announce the results for the High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exams.