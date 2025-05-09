Wages of cold storage workers increased, to benefit about 9K staff

Kolkata: The state Labour Department has reached a long-awaited settlement on the charter of demand (COD) for employees in cold storage facilities across Bengal, following an industry-wide agreement.

As a result, the wages of approximately 9,000 workers across 500 cold storage units in the state will see an increase of around Rs 2,000 per month, directly benefiting those employed in the sector.

According to a senior official of the Labour department, the agreement had lapsed on March 31, 2024 and was pending for more than a year.

“The new agreement will be effective from April 1, 2024 and will continue for a period of three years. The arrear will be paid to the workers by the month of June,” said the official.

Representatives from the cold storage association and all the trade unions of the cold storages were present during the agreement that was signed in presence of Md. Ikhlak Islam, state Labour Commissioner and Ashis Sarkar, additional Labour Commissioner.

“The agreement after a long gap will contribute towards industrial peace between the owners and the workers,” said an official. A new joinee in cold storage will now get a starting wage in the range of Rs 10,212 to Rs 12,356 depending on three categories. The wages will automatically go up as per experience. Potatoes dominate the space in the cold storages; however, vegetables and fruits can also be stored there. The cold storages are located across the state with majority in Hooghly, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah and also in North Bengal region.