‘Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre’ opens in Raiganj Dist Court

Raiganj: A Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre was inaugurated on Thursday in the premises of the district court in Raiganj, North Dinajpur.



Partha Pratim Chakraborty, the district and session judge, inaugurated this facility, aiming to provide support to the weaker sections of society seeking justice. The centre will offer various amenities, including information services, security, and access to fresh drinking water from here.

Partha Pratim Chakraborty, the district and session judge of North Dinajpur district, stated, ‘In compliance with the directives of the Calcutta High Court, we have established the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Center in our court premises. This facility will provide security and support to the weaker sections of society, including minor girls, women, children, and physically challenged individuals in their pursuit of justice. They will have access to information and other essential amenities within the centre.’