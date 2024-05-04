Voting for Cong will benefit BJP: Trinamool

Malda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of the party, Derek O’Brien on Friday, appealed to the masses not to vote for Congress in Bengal. In an address in support of TMC candidates in North and South Malda Lok Sabha constituencies, Derek stated that voting for Congress will ultimately benefit BJP in the state.



“This is the best chance for people of this district to send three MPs from Malda to the Parliament. The three would include Mausam Noor who is a Rajya Sabha MP from the district for the past 4 years,” stated the TMC national spokesperson while addressing mediapersons at a hotel in Sahapur in Malda. Flanked by the TMC candidates of North and South Malda, Prasun Banerjee and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan respectively along with Mausam Noor, Derek said: “Please don’t waste your vote by casting it in favour of any other party except the TMC. While it is the Indian National Congress in Delhi, in Bengal it is the Adhir Ranjan Congress. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mohammad Salim of the CPI(M) are trying to divide the Opposition votes in Bengal, a clear conspiracy to help the BJP. However, this is the best chance to send three MPs who are the best candidates from the best party to Delhi from Malda for the first time since Independence.”

Hitting out at Modi, he said: “Modi’s guarantee means zero warranty. Modi’s guarantees have failed whether it be Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account or doubled income of farmers or the bullet train. People have to choose between false guarantees of Modi or rock solid warranty of Didi.” “Every year on December 31, I will present a report card on what works I have done for people after becoming an MP. However, the present MP of North Malda is deliberately not revealing what he had done with the fund of Rs 25 crore he got for MPLAD fund (Local Area Development),” alleged Prasun Banerjee. The sitting MP of North Malda is Khagen Murmu from BJP.

“Malda has enormous potential for development through mango and silk. I shall be vocal for Malda in the Parliament and not go to sleep like the present MP of South Malda. It’s also my duty to stop the advance of divisive forces in our region,” added Raihan. Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of Congress is the sitting MP of South Malda seat.

Noor also raised questions about the performance of the South Malda Lok Sabha Congress candidate, Isha Khan Chowdhury who is the former MLA from Sujapur, in the Bengal Assembly.