Voters re-verification sparks protest in Malda

Malda: Tension prevailed in Suti village under Chanchal block of Malda district on Monday after as many as 278 voters were called for re-verification despite already having their names in the draft electoral roll. The development sparked protests, with aggrieved villagers taking to the streets and accusing the Election Commission of harassment and attempts to delete their names from the voters’ list.

According to protesters, they had duly filled the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms with correct details. Following the submission, their names were included in the draft voters’ list. However, they were later informed by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) that they had been shortlisted for re-verification.

“We have submitted all documents correctly, and our names are already there in the draft voter list. Then why are we being called again for re-verification?” questioned Mabood Mian, one of the protesters. He further said, “We have not been told where the re-verification will take place or what documents we need to carry. This uncertainty is creating fear among us. We suspect there is a conspiracy to cancel our names.”

Villagers alleged that the lack of clarity from election officials has left them anxious and confused. “We are living in constant fear that our voting rights may be snatched away,” said a local resident while participating in the protest.

The issue has also triggered a political war of words. Malda Zilla Parishad Sahasabhadhipati and Trinamool Congress leader Rafikul Hossain alleged: “The Election Commission is harassing common people at the behest of the Central government. But this will not succeed. Genuine voters will prove their identity and find their place in the final voters’ list.” Countering the claim, BJP North Malda district general secretary Abhishek Singhania said: “There is no reason for panic. Names of genuine and legal voters will not be deleted. Only illegal voters will be removed from the list.”

Meanwhile, the villagers warned that further agitation may follow if their concerns are not addressed promptly.