Voter roll: World Cup winning cricketer Richa Ghosh marked ‘under adjudication’

Siliguri: A controversy has erupted after the name of World Cup–winning Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh appeared as “Under Adjudication” in the final electoral roll, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, raising questions about her voter status and triggering political reactions in Siliguri.



The Election Commission released the final voter list on Saturday. Not only Richa’s, but her sister’s name was also marked under the same category. Richa, who recently brought international recognition to the country through her performances on the global stage, grew up with her parents and elder sister in Ward No. 19 of Siliguri. Despite travelling extensively across India and abroad due to cricketing commitments, she regularly returns to her hometown.

Reacting to the issue, Richa’s father, Manabendra Ghosh, said that she had earlier been called for a hearing. However, as she was away at the time, all necessary documents were duly submitted to the authorities. “We do not understand why this has happened despite submitting the required papers. We will speak to the concerned authorities to find out what additional information is needed and whether any error has occurred. The same issue has affected both my daughters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb strongly criticised the role of the Election Commission, terming the incident unfortunate. Condemning the development, he said, “Removing or questioning the name of a national sportsperson amounts to disrespect. The voter list was being prepared to favour a particular political party. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is working for the benefits of a particular party. However, it won’t help the party.”

Mousumi Hajra, the councillor of the ward, also questioned the move, stating that Richa’s possession of an Indian passport itself establishes her citizenship.

She alleged that several voters who had been casting votes for decades were either removed from the list or were not called for hearings. “Strong protests would be organised against the issue,” she added. The Election Commission has not yet issued an official statement regarding

the controversy.

Reacting to the matter, the CEO wrote on his ‘X’ handle: “Richa Ghosh was ‘unmapped’ in the draft roll against 2002 roll but her relative attended hearing and submitted documents. It appears that the concerned ERO/AERO did not dispose of the case and hence as per Hon’ble SC’s order since it was pending it has gone for

judicial adjudication. Reasons if any for non disposal has been sought from the concerned AERO/ERO. Further action will follow.”