Voter roll: Bengal Chief Secy’s name appears in ‘under adjudication’ list

Kolkata: The name of Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty has figured in the ‘under adjudication’ list of the final electoral roll that has been published on Saturday.



Interestingly, during the hearing of the case related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll at the Supreme Court , Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, who is also an advocate, had informed the apex court that the Chief Secretary’s name was included in the ‘under adjudication’ list.

After the publication of the final electoral roll, it was confirmed that the name of the state’s Chief Secretary had indeed figured in that list. Additionally, the name of Kalyan Banerjee’s son, Shirshanya Banerjee, has also been placed under verification.

According to sources, Chakraborty is a voter from the Rashbehari area in Kolkata that falls under the Kolkata South Assembly Constituency.

In a statement , the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO ) office stated that Chakravorty was unmapped in the enumeration form submitted by her.

The District Electoral Officer of Kolkata South deputed officials to her residence for conducting a hearing, and one document was collected.

“It is reiterated for abundant clarity that all pending cases, including that of Ms Chakravorty, have been sent for adjudication in compliance with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Full cooperation is being extended for the expeditious disposal of such cases by the Ld. Judicial Magistrates,” read the statement.