Voter list manipulation: EC reminds DEOs to file FIRs against officials

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Saturday sent a reminder to the District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to file an FIR against two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), one Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), and a data entry operator from Baruipur East constituency in South 24-Parganas and Moyna constituency in East Midnapore for alleged manipulation of the voter list. Earlier this year, the apex poll body had instructed the concerned DEOs to file an FIR against four state officials and one employee in connection with the matter.

According to sources, the state Home Department had written to the poll panel requesting withdrawal of the FIR directive, stating that it had sought the opinion of the Advocate General, who noted that the state had already taken action against the officials for the mistakes committed and that filing an FIR would amount to severe punishment for a minor offence. However, disregarding the request from Nabanna, the Commission on Saturday reiterated its directions and reminded the DEOs to comply with its instructions.