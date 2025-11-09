Voter list error pushes youth to attempt suicide

Malda: A shocking incident unfolded in Mahendrapur Gram Panchayat under Harishchandrapur Police Station on Friday evening when a 26-year-old youth allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, reportedly out of fear and anxiety after discovering an error in the recently published voter list.

The youth, identified as Rajesh Mohammad, a resident of Nazirpur Bagmara in the same Panchayat, is currently battling for his life at the Chanchal Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors described his condition as “critical but stable”.

According to family members and local residents, Rajesh was deeply disturbed since the publication of the latest Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls. The newly-published list reportedly contained his name incorrectly as Rajesh Mohammad and listed his father’s name as Rajesh Mohammad as well—instead of the correct Adil Mohammad. Fearing that the discrepancy might lead to his citizenship being questioned or his name being struck off from the electoral register, Rajesh allegedly fell into severe mental distress. On Friday evening, he consumed poison in a fit of panic and despair. His family immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Upon hearing of the incident, Minister of State Tajmul Hossain rushed to the hospital late at night to check on the youth’s condition and speak with his family.

“After the SIR began across the state, several people have taken such extreme steps purely out of fear. This young man’s name was printed incorrectly in the voter list. I will personally ensure that his name is corrected,” said the minister Hossain. Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man from Danga Khanpur under Mothabari Assembly Constituency, who migrated from Bangladesh’s Pabna district after 1971, has still not found his name in the voter list despite repeated applications to government offices. His sons are registered voters, but his exclusion has put the family under stress amid the ongoing SIR verification.

BLO Biplab Biswas said: “Around 71 per cent mapping work is done; several families lack names in the 2002 list.”

BJP MLA Gopal Saha assured: “No refugee’s name will be excluded.” TMC leader Biswajit Ghosh warned, “We will protest if any genuine voter is left out.”

Further, a fake document racket was busted by Samsi Outpost Police in Malda’s Ratua area. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a shop in Andharu village and seized forged certificates and official seals. Two accused, Abdul Khalek and Sarif Khan, were arrested. Police suspect links with local panchayat officials.

Also two Bangladeshi nationals, Tajel Hossain (22) and Mohammad Momin (29), were arrested by police from the Indo-Bangladesh border area in Baishnabnagar, Malda, for suspicious movement.