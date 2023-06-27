Vote percentage of TMC will be higher this time: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the first day of his Panchayat poll campaign in Nadia’s Krishnaganj asserted that the vote margin of his party’s win in terms of overall percentage will increase compared to what was recorded in 2018.



He said that the deployment of Central forces will hardly have any impact on the Panchayat poll result as the TMC government has the people’s mandate. “Even if five Central force personnel are deployed in each booth, the vote percentage of TMC will be higher this time. I have seen the response of people during my recent campaigns. I can assure you that the difference between TMC and BJP in vote percentage will be more than 15 per cent this time. In 2021, Trinamool Congress received 48 per cent votes while BJP received 38 per cent vote. The difference stood at 10 per cent. This time it will go over 15 per cent,” Banerjee said. He reminded that opposition parties managed to submit 100 per cent nominations amidst allegations. Banerjee said that he had said that the Opposition will be able to file 100 per cent nominations this year.

He once again attacked the Narendra Modi government for not clearing Bengal’s dues giving an ultimatum that a massive protest movement would be organised in one and half month time in Delhi to give pressure on the Centre to release the dues.

He said: “Mamata Banerjee government has been running a host of social schemes despite the Centre not clearing a single penny for the past two years. Around 11.99 lakh women avail Lakshmir Bhandar only in Nadia district. The state government spent Rs 37,000 crore for giving benefits to 2 core women in Bengal under Lakshmir Bhandar without getting any funds from the Centre. The ‘monstrous’ BJP on the other hand increased the price of essential commodities. Price of essential drugs shot up to Rs 600 from what stood at Rs 50 earlier.”

“The Centre has stopped Rs 7,500 crore dues under 100 day works and Rs 8,000 crore under Awas Yojana. We will not bow down to the BJP. Instead, we will organise a massive protest in Delhi in one and half month time in which 10 lakh people from Bengal will join. An indefinite hunger strike may be held in front of Krishi Bhawan in Delhi. People get free ration, avail of Swasthya Sathi scheme in Bengal. PM Modi in a rally in Ranaghat had once said that good days (Achhe Din) will come. Ranaghat MP from BJP did not hold a single meeting in his constituency for the development of people,” Banerjee stated.

He alleged that BJP, CPI(M) and Congress got united to defeat TMC in the state. He once again said that his party takes prompt action against those who are involved in corruption. But the BJP is the refuge for criminals, Banerjee alleged.