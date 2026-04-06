Vote for us or BJP will ‘divide’ Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused authorities of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to “intimidate” voters by deleting names, and urged minority communities to back the Trinamool Congress, warning that a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party could lead to attempts to divide Bengal and target vulnerable populations.



Addressing a rally at Samserganj in Murshidabad, Banerjee alleged that names were being struck off voter lists and said around 500 officials involved in monitoring development work had been shifted out of the state ahead of the polls. “If you delete someone’s name, you are trying to intimidate them,” she said, asking affected voters to approach tribunals by April 6 and assuring legal assistance.

Linking the exercise to a broader political warning, she claimed districts such as Malda, Murshidabad and parts of north Bengal could be targeted. She also alleged that people were being branded “infiltrators” for speaking Bengali and warned that NRC and detention camps would never be allowed in the state while she remained in power.

Turning to local issues, Banerjee highlighted riverbank erosion along the Ganga, blaming the Centre for a lack of dredging at the Farakka Barrage. She said this had reduced the water retention capacity, leading to frequent floods and loss of land. The state, she said, had taken measures including embankment work and an allocation of Rs 100 crore, despite funds for schemes such as the 100-day work programme, rural roads and housing being withheld.

She outlined welfare measures, including a hospital and social security schemes for bidi workers, and cited Kanyashree, Shikshashree and Aikyashree. Banerjee said farmers owning more than one acre receive Rs 10,000 annually, while small farmers and landless labourers get Rs 4,000. She added that women receive Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 under the Laxmir Bhandar scheme and promised that a separate budget for farmers would be introduced.

On the electoral process, Banerjee cautioned party workers during nomination filing and alleged attempts to get candidates disqualified through “hand-picked officials”. She also called for vigilance over EVMs and VVPATs and warned against allowing voting on malfunctioning machines or any tampering during the period between polling and counting.

Stepping up her attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she accused central agencies of intimidation and interference. Referring to a rally in Bhowanipore, she alleged that “outsiders” had created disturbances and harassed locals.

Calling the election a fight to “save democracy and Bengal”, Banerjee urged voters to deliver a “democratic response” on polling day, while warning party members against indiscipline and rebellion.