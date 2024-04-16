Vote for Trinamool Congress to teach BJP a lesson: Abhishek

Alipurduar: Addressing a large crowd following a road show in Alipurduar in support of his party candidate Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that on the occasion of Ram Navami people should seek blessings of Lord Ram and vote for Trinamool to teach BJP a lesson for allegedly depriving them despite winning in 2019 elections.

On Tuesday at around 3 pm, Abhishek reached Alipurduar Parade ground by helicopter after completing his election campaign in Cooch Behar. He led a huge roadshow in an open hooded vehicle accompanied by Prakash Chik Baraik, MLA Suman Kanjilal and other TMC leaders.

A large number of people lined up on both sides of Alipurduar Buxa Feeder Road to catch a glimpse of Abhishek, capturing the moment on their mobile phones. After covering around 5 km of the city, the road show concluded at Alipurduar Choupathi.

Introducing Prakash Chik Baraik, the party candidate for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat atop the hooded caravan, Abhishek said: “Prakash is a young boy. In his victory is your victory.”

During his speech, Abhishek suddenly stopped on seeing a hearse carrying a child’s body getting stuck in the Chowpathi area due to the crowd. He requested the police officers present to make way for hearse. Abhishek said: “People have been cheated for five years. Now the time has come. BJP has to chase down now. I was waiting for the Prime Minister, Home Minister or BJP All India president to come to Alipurduar, but they did not come. They seem to have understood, they can’t fool people anymore. I believe Prakash will win this time. Then in June I will come again to Alipurduar. ”