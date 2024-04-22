‘Vote for TMC to take revenge for last 10 years of BJP’s repression’

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party’s candidate Mukutmoni Adhikari in Ranaghat, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people to vote for his party to take revenge on the alleged wrongs committed towards them by the BJP government at the Centre. He said that the transformation of India under BJP rule is apparent. “Ranaghat, Nadia has 3.5 lakh weavers who are suffering after the Modi government imposed GST on the threads. The price of jeera used in every kitchen for cooking now has 18 per cent GST on it. However, there is zero GST on diamonds which are mostly found in the home of the rich,” he claimed.



Claiming that PM Modi said the last 10 years was a trailer and next five years is the cinema, Abhishek asked what did people see in the trailer. He claimed people could only see prices of essential items, including eggs, cooking gas, petrol, diesel rising to unaffordable prices.

“In last five years, how many times have you had the PM or any BJP leader by your side? In 2021 Assembly polls, seven Assembly seats in Ranaghat Lok Sabha, except Nabadwip, yielded poor results for TMC and yet the Mamata Banerjee-led state government ensured the welfare schemes reach to people in every corner of the state” he said and asked “Where is Modi’s acche Din? “

Abhishek reminded people that funds for wages of 100 days’ work and Awas Yojana were withheld by the Centre and asked them to keep this in mind while voting. He also alleged that BJP’s woman leader in Cooch Behar Deepa Chakraborty said that BJP will stop Lakshmir Bhandar within three months if they come to power. “Seven days ago, during a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said that people who eat fish are anti-Hindu.

Have people seen Sukanta Majumdar protest against this statement? He hasn’t done that because, for the BJP, people do not matter and the only thing that matters is staying in power,” he said. “The PM said that those who eat fish are anti-Hindu. They first stopped our Awas and MGNREGA funds.

Now, if they come to power again they will restrict us from eating non-veg and fish,” Abhishek added. Meanwhile, BJP’s Zilla Parishad member from Nadia, Purnima Dutta joined TMC on Sunday in the presence of Abhishek.