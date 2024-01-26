Vote for the idea of ‘plural India’, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, emphasised on the power of exercising the franchise to mark the occasion of National Voters Day, stating that every vote counts and every vote should be for our motherland, for the idea of plural India



“Today, on this National Voters’ Day, I urge upon my fellow citizens of India to rise up to their own strengths, to resist every idea of weakness, to respond to the call of the diverse Nation of ours, and help institutionalise humanity above everything else. Development devoid of plurality and humanity is like erecting a castle without smiling faces living inside,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

She further wrote, “My dear brothers and sisters, your power to vote is what puts some chosen few in power and thus you are more powerful than the few in power. Every vote counts and every vote should be for our motherland, for the idea of plural India. “ Chief Secretary B P Gopalika on Thursday batted for peaceful elections in the state and urged the people to cast their own votes and not to be apprehensive in casting of franchise. The state Election Commission organized the state-level celebration of National Voters Day programme at Bhasha Bhavan Auditorium inside the National Library campus. State Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said that the commission is committed to take all possible measures for peaceful elections in the state.

District Electoral Officers (DEOs) of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia received the ‘Best Electoral Practice Award’ from the Chief Secretary at the programme. A

number of first-time voters were handed over epic cards at the event.