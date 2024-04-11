Vote for Congress if you do not want to vote for us, appeals BJP leader

Raiganj: Gulam Sarwar, Secretary of the state minority cell of BJP, has appealed to the minority communities in Raiganj to vote for Congress if they do not want to vote



for BJP. His appeal on social media has kicked off a controversy. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of North Dinajpur district have scorned the post, stating that the tacit understanding has come out in the open.

TMC leaders have been alleging that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress in Bengal. They have appealed to people not to vote for Congress and CPI(M) as they were acting on behalf of the BJP.

Ghulam Rabbani, the state minister, said: “The post in social media by the secretary of the minority cell of BJP has proved us true.

The Congress and CPI(M) have a tacit understanding with the BJP. People belonging to the minority communities should be aware of this and not cast their votes for CPI(M) or Congress as it would benefit the BJP. People should vote for TMC alone to drive away BJP from the Centre. Our candidate Krishna Kalyani will win with a huge margin from Raiganj.”

Tushar Guha, Secretary of North Dinajpur Congress committee said: “Ali Imran Ramz, our Congress candidate will win from Raiganj seat this year. So anybody can appeal to voters to vote for him.”

Gulam Sarwar, secretary of the state minority cell of BJP said: “We told people to cast vote for Congress only if they do not like BJP. It is because Congress is a national party.”