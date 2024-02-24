‘Vote for BJP else your Aadhaar cards will be cancelled’

BJP MLA Asim Sarkar has made a shocking remark that Aadhaar cards of those who will not cast their votes in favour of BJP will be cancelled. Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday uploaded a video of Sarkar where the latter claimed that that the cards would be cancelled.

“Now Asim Sarkar, @BJP4India MLA from Haringhata threatens that either you vote for BJP or get your Aadhaar Card cancelled. Now we know why so many Aadhar cards are getting cancelled in his district. @narendramodi Where are your agencies? Won’t they be enquiring here!” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

Sarkar was heard saying in the video: “Don’t cast your votes in favour of any party other than BJP. Out of sympathy, your Aadhar cards have been returned. Bengal BJP leader and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur had made enough requests to the Centre following which Aadhaar cards have been given back. You have received your life back.

The statement of BJP’s Haringhata MLA has triggered a controversy. Hundreds of people from several parts of the state had received letters through the postal system informing them that their Aadhaar cards had been cancelled.

The letters were reportedly issued from the Unique Identification Authority of India’s regional office in Ranchi.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier alleged that it was a conspiracy to push for implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC). She accused the BJP government at the Centre of invalidating Aadhaar cards in Bengal in an effort to deprive the people of the benefits of the state government’s welfare schemes. She also promised that she will not allow any scheme in Bengal to be linked with the Aadhaar card. People of Bengal will avail all schemes of the

Bengal government without the card. If the banks press for Aadhaar card, the state will deliver benefits without bank services, Banerjee had

categorically stated.