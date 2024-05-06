Vote against those who malign Bengal: Abhishek

Kolkata: Speaking at a public rally in Nadia in support of his party candidate Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha (LS) seat, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people to vote against the ones who want to malign Bengal.

Referring to a purported video relating to the Sandeshkhali issue which surfaced on Saturday, Abhishek claimed that there is now ample proof that BJP is making tireless efforts to tarnish the image of Bengal.

TMC on Saturday had released a video on social media, claiming that it proved its claims that BJP has hatched a conspiracy to create tension in the area so that it can adversely impact Trinamool in the Lok Sabha elections. Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the video clip that showed a local BJP leader of Sandeshkhali alleging that BJP paid money to women of the area to level false rape allegations against TMC leaders, including the now arrested Shiekh Shajahan who is allegedly the mastermind behind the atrocities carried out there, including land grabbing. Abhishek said those that made false rape allegations, should be brought to task.

Addressing the gathering, Abhishek said: “Defeat those who want to malign Bengal for the sake of a few votes.” Further, he also asked the people to avenge the alleged conspiracy of the BJP to expel Mahua Moitra from the Parliament because she raised voice against the Central government on several issues. He alleged that Moitra was suspended because she questioned certain “crony capitalists” close to the Narendra Modi-led- government.

Banerjee said despite people of Krishnanagar voting for Moitra, she was expelled from the Lok Sabha by the BJP. He questioned if there was any proper investigation carried out against her. He alleged that the Central government failed to take action against those who illegally entered the Parliament. Further, he held the BJP responsible for trying to divide the country on the basis of religion and it is about time that people give a befitting reply by voting for Mahua and making her win with a greater vote margin. According to Banerjee it is just a matter of time before BJP exits from the seat of power in Delhi. He said: “The life of the BJP government is ticking away. The exit of the saffron party is imminent.”

Banerjee said that it is time to install a progressive and democratic government at the Centre and for which the TMC needs to be strengthened to help form a democratic government at the Centre. Polling for the Krishnagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 13.