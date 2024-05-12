Voluntary organisation hangs water bowls for birds

Siliguri: Members of a voluntary organisation in Siliguri have taken a novel initiative to quench the thirst of birds in extreme heat by hanging up water bowls on trees for birds.

On Sunday, members of the organisation were seen tying bowls to the branches of trees near Fuleswari More. The organisation asked local traders and residents to pour water in the bowls regularly so that birds can drink water.

“During the Covid, owing to the closure and restriction in traffic many species of birds returned to this locality. There are many trees where birds come frequently. During this intense heat, birds face difficulty. Therefore, we took the decision to hang bowls, so that they can get water,” said Raju Paul, a member of the organisation. On Sunday, they hung bowls on 10 trees and plan to extend this initiative to other locations in the future. Raja Bashak, a trader from the area, also praised their initiative and came forward to participate in this work. “We all need to get together to save flora and fauna,” added Basak.