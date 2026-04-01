Voices on the edge: Voter roll crisis sparks anxiety in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: For Nanda Singh, a domestic worker from Balurghat, Tuesday was not just another workday—it was a day of quiet defiance and desperate hope. Leaving behind her daily chores, she joined thousands at the Town Club ground to attend a rally addressed by Abhishek



Banerjee. Her purpose was deeply personal.

“In my family, everyone’s name is there except mine. I have been voting since 2002. I submitted all documents and attended hearings three times but my name is still missing,” Nanda said, her voice heavy with anxiety.

Her story is not an isolated one. Like Nanda, many gathered not merely for a political rally but in search of answers amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The uncertainty surrounding the “adjudication” lists has left thousands questioning their status as voters.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission of India was functioning under political pressure and warned against the “unethical deletion” of valid voters. He also raised concerns over the repeated verification process, stating: “People are being harassed by being made to stand in lines again and again in the name of SIR. This must stop and there should be a clear and transparent adjudication so that genuine voters are not deprived of their rights.”

His remarks struck a chord, particularly among women, who formed a significant portion of the crowd.

Yet beyond the speeches, a quieter crisis is unfolding across South Dinajpur.

In both Balurghat and Tapan Assembly segments, residents continue to line up outside Block Development Offices, carrying documents and hope in equal measure. For many, the process is not just bureaucratic—it is deeply personal.

Sumi Sarkar from Balurghat Danga area, a homemaker engaged in bidi work, said: “We collect raw materials from factories and make bidis at home to survive. Now I am running from office to office to prove my identity. It feels like my existence is being questioned.”

Sonali Mahanta, a resident of Ward No. 12 in Balurghat town, echoed similar concerns. “I have submitted all papers, but still there is no clarity. Every visit to the office means losing a day’s earnings,” she said. Anjali Mondal of Chinisapur area, who works at a cloth shop besides managing household responsibilities, added: “I cannot afford to keep missing work for hearings. But if my name is removed, what will happen to my rights?”