Vocational training: 2 ITI Durgapur instructors bag Nat’l Teachers’ Award

Kolkata: Two instructors from the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Durgapur, have been selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2025 for excellence in vocational training among 16 awardees across India.

“Proud to share that two of our Instructors from Government Industrial Training Institute, Durgapur - Sri Sukanta Konar and Sri Indranil Mukherjee - have been awarded the National Teachers’ Award 2025 for excellence in Vocational Training among 16 awardees across India. This honour is a reflection and reaffirmation of the State Government’s dedication towards building a world-class technical education and vocational training ecosystem that continues to ensure employment- focussed training and skilling for its youth,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her X handle, congratulating the two awardees, their families, and the entire Technical Education, Training and Skilling Ecosystem of the State!

Sukanta Konar is a faculty in the Electrician trade, while Indranil Mukherjee is a faculty from Diesel Mechanica. A total of 77 skill-trades are offered by the state ITI Durgapur, and in trades like electrician, fitter, turner, and mechanical, to name a few, the placement record is very impressive.

A senior administrative official of the institute informed that they are very much dedicated in their work, and it has been found that students groomed under their guidance perform very well in examinations and usually get good placement in government as well as in private. The content that they prepare and share benefit students from other government as well as private institutes. Their lectures on You Tube on different topics are very popular among the students.

“Their expertise in assisting students in preparing projects encourages students in entrepreneurship skills,” the official added.

In 2023, Ramesh Rakshit from the Electrician trade had also won the national award from the Government ITI, Durgapur.

The National Teachers’ Awards 2025, which is given by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will be presented on September 5 ( the occasion of Teacher’s Day) by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.