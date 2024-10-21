Vocational teachers write to Chief Secy, allege ‘threat culture’

Kolkata: Amidst the ongoing RG Kar protests, vocational teachers under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) alleged being subjected to a ‘threat culture’ by government officials acting through third-party agencies.



They have recently written to the state’s Chief Secretary to express their concerns.

Since 2013, 16 vocational subjects have been taught to class IX to XII students in 1,611 schools under the ‘Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Vocationalisation of School Education’ (CSS-VSE). The scheme is part of the Samagra Shiksha Mission but is implemented by the Department of Technical Education Training and Skill Development (TET&SD). The ‘Paschim Banga NSQF Shikshak Parivar’ highlighted the plights of the 3,222 vocational trainers employed through 29 private agencies in their letter. They allege differing pay structures and irregular monthly remuneration.

Subhadip Bhowmik, Secretary of the association, stated: “We are recruited through third-party organisations, causing salary irregularities. Women teachers also lack various facilities, like maternity leave and any complaints result in getting threats of transfer or dismissal.”

The vocational teachers also pointed out issues such as illegal EPF and ESIC deductions, non-uniform pay, and threats of job termination and transfer.

They demanded the removal of third-party agencies and the direct employment of vocational trainers by the government.

Additionally, they called for immediate clearance of three months’ due remuneration from July to September and a Puja bonus.