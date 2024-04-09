Vocational courses in HS: 3 new subjects to be introduced

Kolkata: Three new subjects will be introduced for the students who will pursue vocational courses at the Higher Secondary level this year.



Banking–Financial Service and Insurance, Food Processing and Telecom are new additions among subjects in the vocational stream. With these additions, the total number of vocational subjects being taught at the Higher Secondary level has gone upto 16.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has plans to add seven new subjects from the next 2025-26 academic year.

“The Council is taking all possible measures to increase technological knowledge among its students. The same is applicable for the students studying in the vocational stream so that they do not lag in higher education. We have felt that subjects associated with technological knowledge should be taught right from the school level. So, we will be introducing three new subjects,” Priyadarshini Mallick, secretary of WBCHSE, said.

To date, 62 subjects have been taught in Higher Secondary, including 13 vocational subjects. Now, from this academic year, 16 vocational subjects will be taught.

The Council has already announced dropping three subjects and replacing it with three new subjects which it feels are contemporary.

“Gujarati, French and Punjabi have been dropped in the backdrop of a dwindling number of students opting for them in the last five years.

The number of students opting for these subjects has been less than 10. This year, Gujarati did not find a single taker,” Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE said.

The three new subjects that have been introduced instead of the three language-based subjects are — Applications of Artificial Intelligence, Science of Wellbeing; and Cyber Security.

The Council president said that the subject Agronomy, has been christened Agriculture while Home Management and Family Resources has been named Human Development and Resource Management. Physical Education has been made open to students of all three streams including Science. All the teachers in the state have been informed about the changes.