VLTD rollout: Transport dept trains stakeholders

Kolkata: The state Transport department, on Monday, organised a training programme with manufacturers, distributors and dealers of vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) in the presence of transport operators in the backdrop of Webel being selected for back office software support.

C-DAC has been providing back office software support in the installation of VLTD, but the results have not been satisfactory, prompting the department to rope in Webel for the same. “The stakeholders were informed about the working of the new system and the data migration process, which needs to be carried out for smooth operation,” said an official of the Transport department. The department has blacklisted 23 off 29 VLTD manufacturers, and presently 6 are on board.

“We are ready to cooperate with the state government, but with the steep increase in CF (Certificate of Fitness) fees, pushing for VLTD will be a big financial burden upon us, and it will be difficult to bear the cost. In the KMA area, the police posting on roads is quite high , so if security is compromised by any means , the police take immediate action,” said Tito Saha of City Suburban Bus Service. “We have urged the Transport department not to stop issuing CF due to any VLTD-related issues till the process is streamlined. They have verbally agreed,” said Sudip Dutta of Pool Car Owners Welfare Association.

The VLTD will be directly linked to the police control room and with the command centre of the state Transport department. The main purpose of this initiative is to ensure the safety of women and curbing criminal activities.