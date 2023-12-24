‘Visva Bharati University should not be run with autocratic mindset’

Kolkata: While virtually inaugurating the Poush Mela in Santiniketan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, said that the Visva Bharati University should not be run with an autocratic mindset.



The district administration in Bolpur is organising the Poush Mela in Santiniketan at the Purba Pally grounds. “The people of the state have not taken lightly the decision of Visva Bharati University authorities of not hosting the Poush Mela properly for the last few years,” Banerjee said during the inauguration.

“I don’t want anyone to defile this land of Rabindranath Tagore. Visva Bharati should not be run with an autocratic attitude. Respect should be given to everyone. I want the fair here to be organised with love and caution,” Banerjee added.

The Visva Bharati authorities, this time, had announced hosting the fair on a small scale by adhering to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal. But with the Santiniketan Trust citing reasons such as inadequate time for arrangements, Visva Bharati authorities decided not to hold the fair. The local business community protested in demand of the fair. The district administration then took up the responsibility and made all arrangements on war footing to host it.

In the last two years, the fair was held at the Dak Banglo Grounds, shifting from the heritage venue of Purba Pally Grounds. However, this time with the Chief Minister taking the initiative, the fair is being held at the traditional venue.

In the recent past, during the tenure of Bidyut Chakraborty as the vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati, the state was at loggerheads with the varsity authorities. It had reached its climax with the land row with Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and the plaque removal of Rabindranath Tagore.

The Poush Mela will continue for five days.