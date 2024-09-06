Visva Bharati student dies, cops face protest from boarders

Kolkata: A 24- year-old woman student of Visva Bharati University, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide, an official said on Friday.

It is suspected that the woman, Anamika Singh, consumed poison in her hostel room.

The third-year student at the Institute of Design and Craft died in a local hospital after she was taken there on Thursday night.

Following her death, the police went to her hostel room but a section of students resisted them.

One of the agitating students questioned why cops entered the girl’s hostel without being accompanied by varsity officials.

“In view of what happened in R G Kar Hospital after the death of the doctor, we had reasons to be suspicious about the intention of the police,” the student said.

A Visva Bharati official said Singh was taken to Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital in a serious condition by her friends and university officials on Thursday evening and she succumbed there later.

The official said prima facie it appeared Singh had consumed poison in her room and the police are investigating the matter.