Vistadome coach to be added to Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Exp

Raiganj: The railway will attach a Vistadome coach to the Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Express train on July 3.



This coach will reportedly offer passengers a 360-degree view during their journey.

A section of passengers has welcomed the addition of the Vistadome AC

coach while others have criticised it and demanded the attachment of an additional sleeper coach instead of

this expensive Vistadome coach.

A resident of Kaliyaganj, Pritom Roy, expressed his admiration for the initiative taken by the railway but raised concerns about the high fare.

The President of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Basudev Sarkar, said: “We welcome this decision of the railway. It will attract tourists.”

Spokesman of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, Sandip Biswas, stated: “Every day, trains are meeting with accidents. Common people are afraid of train journeys. The railway authorities have completely failed to maintain train services...”

The Station Superintendent of Raiganj station, Raju Kumar, confirmed: “This Vistadome coach will be attached to the Kulik Express from Howrah on July 3 and from Radhikapur on July 4.”