Visit Sandeshkhali, hold review meet: Mamata tells Sujit Bose

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed her Cabinet colleague Sujit Bose to submit a detailed report on Sandeshkhali, particularly about the situation of people in the region and whether they are able to avail the benefits of the state government’s schemes.



Sources said that Bose has been asked to visit Sandeshkhali and carry out a survey to find out if people in Sandeshkhali face any issues and the status of various development projects in the area.

It was learnt that Bose will visit Sandeshkhali on Saturday following the instruction of the Chief Minister and hold an administrative meeting there. Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahato who belongs to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been asked to take part in the meeting.

Bose during the meeting with the administrative officials of North 24-Parganas district may take stock of the ongoing schemes and if there are any technical issues which could hamper the smooth services to the people in general.

It was also learnt that Bose may assess how the party leaderships have been functioning in the area. Bose will submit a report to TMC’s top brass based on which there may be a reshuffle in the party’s organisation in Sandeshkhali.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during her election campaign in Basirhat accused the BJP “peddling lies”, apparently referring to a purported video in which a local BJP leader was heard saying that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) prior to that incident. During her electoral campaign in support of her party’s Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate Haji Nurul Islam who eventually came out victorious, had promised that her first visit would be at Sandeshkhali after Haji Nurul wins. Sujit Bose’s visit assumes significance as the party supremo Mamata Banerjee on various occasions recently warned her partymen not to indulge in “unlawful” activities in the Panchayat level or in civic bodies.

Sandeshkhali falls under the Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency where BJP’s Parliamentary candidate Rekha Patra lost to Haji Nurul by over 3 lakh votes.