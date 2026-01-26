‘Vision 2047’: Harsh Vardhan Shringla unveils roadmap to ‘transform’ Siliguri

Darjeeling: Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday unveiled ‘Vibrant Siliguri – Vision 2047’, a comprehensive development roadmap aimed at transforming Siliguri from a strategic transit point into a national hub of growth, connectivity and innovation.



The vision document was released at a programme organised by the Siliguri Citizens’ Forum at a hotel on Sevoke Road, in the presence of policymakers, industry leaders, civil society members and citizens.

Highlighting Siliguri’s unique geographical advantage as India’s gateway to the North East and its proximity to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China, Shringla said the city occupies a central place in India’s Act East Policy, Neighbourhood First approach and Indo-Pacific outlook. He stressed that focused development of the region is a national imperative.

The roadmap identifies priority areas including infrastructure, education, healthcare, urban mobility and border management. Key proposals feature the establishment of a central university and institutions of eminence to develop North Bengal as an intellectual and research hub, addressing the region’s shortage of skilled technical manpower.

The vision also calls for AIIMS-level healthcare facilities in North Bengal to reduce dependence on Kolkata for advanced medical treatment.

To manage Siliguri’s rapid urban growth, the plan proposes smart city solutions, a Mass Rapid Transport (MRT)-based underground transport system to ease congestion, elevated corridors to safeguard forest ecosystems and wildlife movement, and cable-car connectivity linking Siliguri with Kurseong and Mirik. These initiatives aim to improve mobility while promoting sustainability and lowering carbon impact.

The programme also highlighted Central government investments that have strengthened the region’s development base, including upgraded highways, modernisation of NJP railway station, expansion of Bagdogra Airport and various nationwide welfare initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Shringla said: “Siliguri’s geography gives it destiny, but vision and decisive action will give it direction,” adding that the initiative seeks to position North Bengal as a major growth engine for India well before 2047.

Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Yadav described Siliguri as a symbol of India’s unity in diversity, calling it a multilingual, multicultural and cosmopolitan city that reflects the spirit of “Mini India”. She emphasised that North Bengal should not have to wait until 2047 to realise its full potential.