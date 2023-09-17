Vishwakarma Puja: Raiganj NBSTC depot to display thematic models to attract crowds

Raiganj: Technical staff of the North Bengal State Transport (NBSTC) Raiganj depot are busy giving final touches to the models. These are the models that the NBSTC hopes will draw large crowds to the NBSTC premises to witness Vishwakarma Puja. From Chandrayaan to NBSTC bus models, all have been carefully crafted.



The exhibition will be held on September 18 and 19, during the Vishwakarma Puja. Raiganj depot of the NBSTC has earned name and fame in the region for the display of models during Vishwakarma Puja. People from far and wide visit this Puja to catch a glimpse of these models.

Palash Nandi, Secretary of Vishwakarma Puja Committee of Raiganj depot of NBSTC, said: “Around 90 per cent of our staff is contractual. Vishwakarma Puja is funded by donations from our employees. Our technical staff are busy building models of Chandrayaan, python, Ghost Rider, mythological themes, including Putana and Krishna along with NBSTC buses to be exhibited during the Pujas. We are hoping that it will draw huge crowds as before.”