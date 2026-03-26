Viral video shows ‘Central Force jawan aiding BJP campaign’

Kolkata: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Bankura amid the campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing a Central Forces jawan participating in campaign-related activities of a BJP candidate.

The viral clip purportedly shows BJP candidate Niladri Shekhar Dana arriving in a village for campaigning. Upon stepping out of his vehicle, he is seen directing a Central Forces jawan assigned to his security.

The jawan is allegedly seen taking out cut-outs of the lotus symbol — the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party — from the vehicle and handing them over to party workers present at the spot.

However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by this newspaper. The Trinamool Congress demanded the cancellation of the BJP candidate’s nomination. The party has also approached the Election Commission seeking strict action.

TMC’s Bankura organisational district president, Tarashankar Ray, criticised the matter , stating that central forces are meant to safeguard the country’s security and should not be used for political purposes.

He alleged that the Commission had “turned a blind eye” and demanded that Dana’s candidature should be cancelled.

“This is the complete collapse of institutional neutrality. Central Forces, meant to be neutral guardians of free and fair elections, are now being turned into the BJP’s personal flag-bearers. If this misuse of Central Forces does not draw even a single word of condemnation or action, then it will be the final, conclusive evidence that @ECISVEEP has become a fully compromised arm of the @BJP4India,” Trinamool posted in its X handle.

Dana defended himself, said: “The lotus flower is used to worship Goddess Durga. Everyone should have a lotus in their hands. Those who have not yet taken the lotus are against the nation and against God.”