Viral video of woman’s assault sparks outrage

Cooch Behar: A viral video showing a woman being tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten has caused widespread outrage. The disturbing incident occurred in the Shalbari 2 Gram Panchayat area, under the jurisdiction of the Boxirhat police station in Tufanganj.

According to local sources, the woman, whose husband has recently passed away, has accused a local youth of having a relationship with her and subsequently failing to marry her as promised.

On Friday, she staged a protest outside his house with her two children.

In response, the youth ingested poison to escape public shame and is now hospitalised. Following this, the youth’s family and neighbours allegedly tied the woman to a pole and assaulted her, ignoring her children’s pleas for help.

The woman has filed a complaint at Boxirhat police station but no arrests have been made yet. The district Trinamool Congress has condemned the attack, alleging the youth was previously affiliated with

the BJP.

BJP District vice-president Ujjwal Kanti Basak countered, accusing the Trinamool Congress of politicising the issue and criticising the local police for inaction. The police are currently investigating the incident.