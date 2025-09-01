VIP Road’s Ultadanga-bound flank repaired

Kolkata: The Ultadanga-bound flank of VIP Road between Kolkata airport and Haldiram crossing has finally undergone repairs over the weekend, bringing relief to commuters after months of navigating traffic snarls and safety hazards caused by the damaged road surface.

The work, which began on Friday evening and was completed early Sunday, covered around 120 metres. The poor condition of the stretch had turned the short drive from Airport crossing to Keshtopur flyover into a 25–30 minute ordeal. The PWD had earlier attempted repairs in mid-July but monsoon showers and heavy congestion disrupted the schedule. Only about 60 metres were covered with paver blocks, while the remaining section deteriorated.

In the weeks that followed, large craters were loosely filled with bricks, gravel and stone chips.

But the uneven surface left commuters vulnerable. “It was frustrating to spend 25 minutes covering less than a kilometre. The loose chips made it worse for bikers,” said a commuter.

Another pointed out that makeshift patchwork “only slowed vehicles and never solved the problem”. Bidhannagar police, in charge of traffic along the corridor, said they had repeatedly flagged concerns and warned of accident risks. “With the work completed, traffic movement has improved,” a senior official said.