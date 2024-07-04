VIP Road: Youth run over by bus, dies

Kolkata: A youth was killed in a road accident on VIP Road near Goglaghata on Thursday morning. The youth was allegedly run over by a bus after he lost balance while iding his motorcycle.

According to sources, Narayan Mridha (31) of Onda in Bankura was riding his motorcycle while his friend was sitting pillion towards HUDCO Crossing. Around 10 am while he was passing through the Golaghata area, a private car allegedly steered to its left leaving less gap for the motorcycle with the median divider. When Mridha tried to avoid collision with the private car, he somehow lost control and fell on the road. At the same time, a bus which was coming from behind ran over his head and fled.

Sources claimed that despite Mridha wearing a helmet, it went off as the strap was not tightened. As soon as he fell down the helmet came off and following that the bus ran over him. The pillion rider reportedly claimed that the offending vehicle was a white school bus. Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the offending bus.