VIP Road: Fire breaks out in moving bus, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread on Sunday morning after a state-run bus was caught on fire while it was moving along the VIP Road.

According to sources, sometime between 11:30 am and 12 pm, an air conditioned bus of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) was going towards Howrah from Barasat. After passing the hotel crossing intersection, the driver experienced a burning smell. Sensing something unusual, he was about to park the bus on the left side of the road when suddenly smoke started emitting from the engine. Immediately, the passengers were evacuated and the driver along with the conductor also were able to get to a safe place. Within moments flames became visible. Soon, the fire gutted the bus. Meanwhile, two fire tenders were pressed into action.

For safety reasons, the movement of vehicles along the Kolkata-bound flak of the VIP Road had to be suspended for at least 20 minutes. After the flame was doused, normal vehicular movement resumed. Due to the incident, a traffic congestion took place along Jessore Road. However, as it was a Sunday, the congestion was cleared within half-an-hour. It is suspected that a short circuit had triggered the fire.