VIP Road accident: Youth killed after fall, hit by state bus

Kolkata: In a tragic road accident a youth was killed in a road accident on Monday morning on VIP Road between Bangur and Dum Dum Park after he fell on the road and subsequently got run over by a state-run bus.

According to sources, around 8:25 am on Monday, the motorcyclist identified as Debraj Das of the Ultadanga area was riding his motorcycle along the service road of VIP Road towards Lake Town from Baguiati.

After crossing Dum Dum Park near the Salt Lake connecting foot bridge the motorcyclist somehow collided with a bicycle.

As a result of the collision Das lost control and the motorcycle fell on the road on its left. But Das fell on the opposite side. At the same time, a state-run bus of route AC-37 was coming from behind. As soon as Das fell, he was run over by the bus.

The traffic cops from Lake Town traffic guard rushed Das to a private hospital nearby where he was brought dead. Police sources informed that after checking the CCTV footage it was found that Das fell at a time when the bus was crossing him and the front wheels had crossed the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist fell behind the front wheels and ran over under the rear left wheel. Initially, the driver had fled but later cops detained him. Both the motorcycle and the bus were seized. A probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.