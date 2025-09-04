VIP convoy crash: KP probes use of expired pilot car

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has initiated a probe into the alleged use of registration and fitness expired pilot car for a VIP convoy recently.

According to sources, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma has ordered a probe and sought a report from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Wireless. It was learnt that the car which was leading the convoy of the Canning East MLA Shaukat Mollah on Tuesday in Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area collided head-on with a motorcycle resulting in death of the motorcyclist. The pilot car had allegedly violated the lane and thus collided head-on. Later, it was found that the pilot car was 16 years old and its registration had expired about a year ago.

After the accident, a case was registered at the KLC Police Station against the driver of the pilot car. However, he could not be arrested as the driver is critically injured and admitted in a hospital. Sources informed that apart from investigation regarding the use of the fitness expired pilot car, the CP has also directed to check on the Kolkata Police vehicles which are being used by the different units.