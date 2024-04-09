VIP Bazar area: 2 youths held for ‘trying to kill friend’

Kolkata: Two youths were arrested on Monday night for allegedly trying to kill one of their friends in a fit of rage on April 1.



According to police, the accused youths identified as Supratik Ganguly and Hritik Thakur had consumed alcohol with some other youths, including the victim, identified as Hritik Chowdhury. While having liquor, an altercation broke out between Thakur and Chowdhury over some issues at VIP Bazar. Some common friends of the quarrelling duo intervened and tried to sort the matter.

Ganguly, who is a friend of Thakur, arrived at the spot with his luxurious car. He picked up Thakur and left the spot. However, after a while, the altercation continued over the phone. In a fit of rage, Ganguly and Thakur returned to VIP Bazar around 01:30 am on April 1 night. When they reached, the duo saw Chowdhury standing with a few youths.

Assuming they would assault them, Ganguly and Thakur suddenly took out baseball bats from the car and started assaulting Chowdhury. When Chowdhury fell on the road, they fled.

Later Chowdhury was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was admitted. After Chowdhury’s father came to know about the incident, he lodged a complaint at the Tiljala Police Station.