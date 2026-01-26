Violent protest erupts over rape of minor in Mekhliganj, accused held

Cooch Behar: A minor girl was allegedly raped in the Mekhliganj area of Cooch Behar district, sparking widespread public outrage and violent protests on Saturday night. The alleged incident occurred when the girl had gone to collect firewood near a river close to her residence.



According to sources, the accused, Enamul Mia (65), allegedly threatened the minor with a sharp weapon and raped her. A neighbouring woman witnessed the incident and intervened, rescuing the girl and taking her home. The accused reportedly fled the spot immediately after the crime.

As news of the incident spread, angry residents staged protests late Saturday night in front of the Mekhliganj Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Protesters allegedly burnt tyres and blocked roads, leading to tension in the area. The situation escalated into a clash between protesters and police, during which several police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of the police station, sustained injuries.

The situation was later brought under control. However, a local citizens’ forum called a 12-hour bandh in the Jamaldah area from Sunday morning. The impact of the shutdown was visible, with shops remaining closed and vehicular movement disrupted.

Police arrested the main accused on Saturday night. In connection with the attack on police personnel during the protest, eight individuals were also taken into custody.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathabhanga, Tanmay Mukherjee, said: “The main accused in the rape case has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

The situation is currently under control. Eight people have also been arrested for attacking police personnel, and legal action has been initiated.” Family members of the victim alleged that the accused had previously committed a similar offence against the minor girl’s elder sister. Police have stated that this allegation is also being examined as part of the investigation.