Violent clashes erupt during BJP’s protest across North Bengal

Cooch Behar/ Alipurduar/ Malda: Former Union minister Nisith Pramanik was detained as BJP protests resulted in clashes with the police in Cooch Behar on Monday. BJP protests turned violent in different places in North Bengal with reports of arrests and injuries.



In Alipurduar 12 police officers were injured including one constable who required hospitalisation.

BJP’s attempt to lay siege to the District Magistrate office in Cooch Behar resulted in a charged atmosphere. To bring the situation under control, the police used water cannons as well as lathi charge. BJP workers pelted stones at the police in which some police personnel were injured. According to police sources, a total of 22 workers, including former BJP minister Nishit Pramanik, were detained by the police from the spot.

Additional SP Krishna Gopal Meena said: “In connection with today’s incident, a total of 15 males and 7 females were detained.”

In Cooch Behar, the BJP took out a procession from the District BJP party office. When the procession reached the District Magistrate office, BJP supporters tried to break the barricade erected by the police. A scuffle broke out between the BJP supporters and the police. Along with water cannons, police also resorted to baton charge to bring the situation under control. Later tear gas shells were also fired.

BJP supporters in turn pelted stones at the police.

Nishith Pramanik, on being released, talking to media persons said: “All unarmed marchers were subjected to lathi charges, and women were brutally attacked. While we were peacefully protesting, the state police targeted us. My colleagues and I were detained around 3 pm and were only released after approximately 4 hours, at around 7:30 pm.” Cooch Behar Trinamool Congress President Abhijit De Bhowmik said that the BJP had come with some workers with the intention of stone pelting and hooliganism.

“The aim was to create unrest. Stones were pelted at the police,” added Bhowmik. The situation was the same in Alipurduar as the town witnessed intense confrontations as a protest led by BJP MP Manoj Tigga turned violent, resulting in injuries to police personnel. The protest escalated into a clash between BJP supporters and law enforcement at the administrative building ‘Dooars Kanya.’

The situation deteriorated as approximately 3,000 BJP supporters marched from BM Club ground towards Dooars Kanya.

The police had set up a two-tier barricade in anticipation of potential unrest. However, tensions surged when demonstrators breached the first barricade, hurling bricks and stones at the police stationed at the second barricade. In response, the police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd, leading to injuries among 12 police officers, including one constable who required hospitalization. District Police Superintendent Y Raghuvamshi confirmed the injuries, stating: “Twelve police personnel, including four women personnel were injured. One police personal, Ujjal Paul, is currently receiving treatment at Alipurduar District Hospital. The situation has been brought under control.”MP Manoj Tigga alleged that the violence was instigated by the police. In Malda the BJP staged a ‘Gherao’ of the district magistrate’s office. The demonstration began at the BJP office in Purtatuli Bhand Road under the English Bazar police station, with participants marching through the city carrying banners and placards.

As the crowd reached the district magistrate’s office, they broke through the first police barricade but were stopped by a second barricade made of bamboo. BJP MP Khagen Murmu and other leaders sat in protest in front of this barricade. Murmu said: “We call for the resignation of the Chief Minister.”

Protests were held at the District Magistrate offices in Kalimpong and Darjeeling towns whereby BJP supporters demanded the President’s rule in West Bengal. However, there were no reports of any clashes or untoward incidents in the Hills.