Violent 24 hours: Malda rocked by two murders and molestation

Malda: Three gruesome incidents, including two murders and an alleged case of molestation of a disabled woman and her daughter, within a span of 24 hours have jolted Malda district, sparking public outrage and triggering a fresh political blame game.

At Piyashbari village in Mahadipur, 30-year-old Rita Mondal was allegedly hacked to death by her cousin Tinku Mondal during a dispute over ancestral property. “She was attacked with a sharp weapon while trying to fence the land. She died on the spot,” said an English Bazar Police Station official. The accused is currently absconding.

In Sahapur, under Old Malda Police Station, a disabled homemaker and her daughter were allegedly molested and assaulted by five neighbours following a land-related altercation.

The attackers reportedly used iron rods and sharp weapons. The victims, who sustained injuries, were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital and later lodged a complaint at the Malda Police Station.

In Mirzapur, under Pukhuria Police Station, 62-year-old Azidan Bewa was found murdered with her throat slit. “She lived alone.

We found her body after she didn’t respond to knocks on her door,” said her grandson Arman Ansari.

The BJP blamed the TMC for the deteriorating law and order situation. “Malda is turning into a killing field. Women are not safe here,” said BJP leader Ajay Gangopadhyay.

The TMC, in response, accused the BJP of sheltering criminals. “Most of these crimes are happening in BJP-controlled areas under political patronage,” a TMC spokesperson claimed.