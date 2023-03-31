Violence was pre-planned: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP for “spoiling” the atmosphere in the state and creating “enmity” among the people.



Abhishek also claimed that those who organised the procession had no prior police permission. He accused the BJP-led Central government and some of its leaders in the state for ‘hatching a conspiracy’ to trigger tension on Ram Navami.

“People were carrying guns and swords in the Ram Navami procession. Shops and materials of small vendors were vandalised and torched. What form of a procession is this,” he asked.

Abhishek also showed several videos in which certain people with ‘saffron’ flags, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, were purportedly seen torching and ransacking properties. He shared a video where a man can be seen brandishing a gun during the procession. Tweeting the video, he blamed BJP for ‘creating communal tension deliberately to reap political benefits’.