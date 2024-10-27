Violence erupts over Kali Puja committee leadership, 17 arrested in Malda

Malda: Tensions escalated in Dhuritola village under the Kaliachak Police Station as a clash erupted between two factions over the selection of the new secretary for the local Kali Puja committee on Saturday. The conflict, involving supporters of outgoing secretary Nikhil Chandra Mandal and his rival Bapan Mandal, resulted in several injuries and significant public disorder.

According to a complaint filed by local resident Firoz Sardar with the police, the confrontation began around 2:35 pm when both groups gathered at the Dhuritola Kali Mandir, leading to a violent outbreak around 3:15 pm. Eyewitnesses reported that participants were armed with sharp weapons, bamboos and lathis, causing severe injuries among those involved.

Upon receiving the complaint, police forces rushed to the scene and discovered individuals lying injured on the ground, amid signs of a brutal melee. The police promptly transported the injured to Silampur Rural Hospital and Bedrabad Hospital for urgent medical care.

The police have arrested 17 individuals linked to both factions, while 43 others remain unapprehended and a specific case has been registered (Case No. 1732/2024) under various sections of the BNS Act. As of now, the situation in Dhuritola is under control, with police assuring the locals of safety. The police have started an investigation into the matter and produced the arrested people in the district court.