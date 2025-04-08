Violence erupts in Jangipur over Waqf Act stir; police warns against rumours

Kolkata: A protest against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Murshidabad district on Tuesday, with police vehicles set on fire and stones allegedly hurled at security personnel.

In response, police heightened security in the area and confirmed that the situation was “completely under control”.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called Jangipur MLA Jakir Hossain, instructing him to visit the site and take necessary measures to restore peace. According to sources, Hossain, currently in Kolkata, is expected to visit Jangipur on Wednesday and plans to hold a meeting with local residents.

Earlier in the day, unrest broke out in the Jangipur area, where a large crowd had gathered in the afternoon, demanding the withdrawal of the contentious legislation.

According to a senior district police officer, protesters began throwing stones at the police and in the ensuing chaos, some police vehicles caught fire.

“Security has been strengthened in the area following the incident,” the officer said, adding that a few police personnel were injured in the clash.

In a social media post, West Bengal Police mentioned: “The situation in Jangipur is completely under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation. We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm.”

It has been learnt that several persons have been arrested and police pickets have been set up in the area. The Internet connectivity in the area might get suspended to ensure that no rumours are spread.

A heavy deployment of police forces has been made in the area to prevent further unrest. Reportedly, state minister and West Bengal president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, condemned the police action and said that even during the Left regime, minorities were not subjected to such treatment by law enforcers.