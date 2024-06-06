Violence erupts in Cooch Behar post elections, TMC leader injured

Cooch Behar: After the election results were announced, BJP miscreants allegedly attacked Trinamool youth booth president Razzak Hussain with sharp weapons and shot at him in Cooch Behar, although the bullet did not hit. The incident took place in the Bhajanpur area of Dawaguri in the Natabari Assembly.

Razzak Hussain is currently undergoing treatment at MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar.

A video of a BJP leader holding a gun also surfaced in connection with the incident.

Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik, TMC winning candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, and state Trinamool Congress vice-president Rabindranath Ghosh visited the injured in the hospital on Wednesday.

Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “The BJP cannot accept their defeat.

On Wednesday morning, some TMC workers were celebrating with colours in the Natabari Bhajanpur area when a BJP miscreant, armed with a gun, fired the first shot and then attacked with sharp weapons. Razzak Hussain is currently admitted to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital.

Additionally, a Trinamool Congress worker named Binay Das was attacked by a BJP miscreant while visiting the market in the Phulbari area of Mathabhanga-II.

The other people who were with him were also attacked. Binay was admitted to MJN Medical College Hospital, Cooch Behar, while the other two were admitted

to Falakata.”