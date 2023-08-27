Violence erupts in Alipurduar after murder over coal dispute

Alipurduar: The Birpara Din Bazar area in Madarihat block of Alipurduar district has been a witness to unrest over an alleged murder. An enraged mob set fire to the residence of the accused individual on Sunday. When the police arrived, they were pelted with stones and the fire brigade’s efforts were obstructed. Ultimately, a huge police contingent was called in to control the situation. Three police constables are reported injured.



According to police sources, on the night of August 23, Manoj Lohar (26 years) lost his life due to a dispute related to the illegal distribution of coal. He was missing for two days. After a thorough investigation, the police apprehended three of his acquaintances Manoj Shah, Pratap Shah, Pawan Shah and Raja Shah from the Birpara Din Bazar area for their involvement in the murder. Following their interrogation, Manoj’s body was recovered from the banks of a local river in the Birpara area.

Manoj was a resident of the Birpara tea garden and was among a group of four engaged in the unauthorised collection and sale of coal from abandoned railway wagons.

Since news of the murder emerged, there has been a surge of anger in the Birpara tea garden area. Upon the arrival of Manoj’s body in the village on Sunday evening, a mob swiftly headed to the residence of the accused Pratap Shah, setting it ablaze. The agitated crowd also obstructed the fire brigade’s operations and threw stones at the police who arrived from Birpara police station, resulting in injuries to two constables. Additional police forces from Falakata and Alipurduar were dispatched to the scene to restore control over the situation.

“Three constables were injured in the incident. The situation is now under control. We are keeping a close tab on the situation. Investigations are on,” stated Y Raghuvamshi, Superintendent of Police.