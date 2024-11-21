Violence erupts at BJP office in Manikchak over corruption allegations

Malda: Tensions within the BJP have boiled over into violence in South Chandipur, Manikchak block, where a female Panchayat member, Pratima Mondal, was allegedly assaulted by the head of her own party’s local Panchayat, Shakti Mondal, during a party meeting on Tuesday night. The attack reportedly left Pratima with a broken nose and she was allegedly punched, slapped and had her saree torn.

The incident occurred during a meeting held at the BJP’s party office in Manikchak, attended by BJP district general secretary Gour Mondal and South Malda BJP president Partha Sarathi Ghosh. According to eyewitnesses, the meeting, which aimed to discuss local governance issues, took a violent turn when Pratima Mondal raised concerns about alleged corruption within the Panchayat. She had previously accused Shakti Mondal of embezzling funds and forging her signature to submit false bills for Panchayat projects.

Pratima Mondal’s son, Bankim Mondal, attempted to intervene and protect his mother, but he too was reportedly assaulted during the confrontation. Following the incident, Bunkim Mondal filed a written complaint at Manikchak Police Station, naming Shakti Mondal and his associates as the attackers.

Pratima Mondal, who is currently receiving treatment at Malda Medical College, stated: “The violence was a direct result of my attempts to expose corruption in the Panchayat. Shakti Mondal had been misusing his position to siphon off government funds allocated for local development.” In response to the allegations, Shakti Mondal denied any wrongdoing and claimed: “Pratima Mondal had been uncooperative with the Panchayat’s work and no physical assault had occurred. The accusations are false.”

Partha Sarathi Ghosh sought to downplay the incident, describing it as a personal dispute between party members, unrelated to any party politics. “The matter would be resolved within the party,” said Ghosh.