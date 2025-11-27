Violence erupts amid ‘salishi’ clash & criminal faction fight in Malda

Malda: Tension gripped Malda’s Kaliachak area on Thursday following two separate incidents—one involving a deadly clash during a kangaroo court (salishi) meeting at Rajnagar Model Madrasah, and another involving armed confrontation between two criminal factions in the Mozompur–Balugram belt. Police have intensified raids across mango and litchi orchards to restore order.

The first incident occurred around 11:30 am during a settlement meeting called to resolve a dispute over the movement of a tractor across maize fields situated in the Ganga char region. Tensions flared after standing crops were allegedly damaged by a tractor the previous day.

What began as a verbal altercation between the two sides quickly escalated into a violent physical clash. Six people sustained injuries and were rushed to Kaliachak Hospital. One of them, Ekramul Sheikh, 45 years, succumbed to injuries during treatment, while another—identified as Badsha Sk—was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

Kaliachak Police arrived promptly and brought the situation under control. Seven individuals have been detained in connection with the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav said: “The clash appears to have stemmed from a land and crop-related dispute. We have detained several persons and are verifying their roles. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in instigating violence.”

Earlier, at around 8 am, the police received reports of gunfire in the Mozompur Balugram Thaktoli area. Upon arrival, officers found two rival groups—led by Asadullah Biswas and Enarul—engaged in confrontation. The miscreants fled into nearby mango and litchi gardens on seeing the police.

During the chase, the police apprehended Emdadul Sheikh, son of Ayob Sheikh of Balugram. He was found carrying an improvised firearm, which officers seized along with ammunition. Preliminary investigation suggests the clash was linked to rivalry over local dominance. “Both groups consist of individuals with prior involvement in border-related and narcotics activities,” SP Yadav confirmed. “They have been trying to intimidate local residents and establish control. We will not allow criminal gangs to terrorise the population.”

Police have launched extensive raids across the area. Four persons have been arrested, and two others detained so far. Arms recovery operations are underway. “Search operations in the mango and litchi orchards will continue until every member involved is tracked down,” SP Yadav stated. “We are committed to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of the villagers.”